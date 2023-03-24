Main content

King Charles's state visit postponed after pension protests in France

There has been violence in some French cities in the latest round of demonstrations against proposals to raise the state pension age. Also: The US state of Utah gives parents control over their children's social media, and how a drawing by a Russian child sparked a police investigation.

