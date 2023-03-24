Main content
US Congress harshly grills TikTok boss
Video-sharing app accused of being agent of Chinese Communist party
Video-sharing app accused of being an agent of the Chinese Communist party amid calls for it to be banned. Also: The Israeli prime minister vows to press ahead with his planned overhaul of the judiciary but says he wants to unite the country behind the changes, and the campaign in New Zealand to help youngsters navigate their breaks ups amicably.
