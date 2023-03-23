Main content

Protests as Israel passes law which protects PM

The law limits how a prime minister can be removed from office.

Israel's parliament has passed a law limiting how a prime minister can be removed from office. The Israeli opposition says the legislation is aimed at protecting the prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu who is facing corruption charges. We hear the view of former Prime Minister Ehud Barak. Also: A Nigerian senator and his wife have been convicted of trafficking a man to harvest a kidney for their daughter, and the good and the bad news about drinking coffee.

Download

29 days left to listen

31 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

Featured

  • Untitled

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends