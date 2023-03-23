Main content

Johnson denies lying to parliament over partygate

Former British PM grilled by MPs about Covid lockdown gatherings

The former British prime minister was grilled about whether he lied about breaching Covid lockdown rules. Also: The White House warns Uganda of possible economic repercussions if a new law banning people from identifying as LGBT comes into force, and could the mystery surrounding what killed Beethoven finally have been solved?

