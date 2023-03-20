Main content

UN says new report on climate change is 'a survival guide for humanity'

Scientists say clean energy and technology can be exploited to avoid the growing climate disaster.

Scientists say clean energy and technology can be exploited to avoid the growing climate disaster. But they warn a key global temperature goal will probably be missed. Also: Russia's playing host to the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, in Moscow, and twenty years on - we hear from our correspondent who was there at the start of the US-led invasion of Iraq.

