International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin

It alleges the Russian President is responsible for war crimes

It alleges the Russian President is responsible for war crimes for the unlawful deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia. Also: Shares in the troubled banks, Credit Suisse and First Republic, have plunged again as fears persist about their financial health, and the former soldier who has spent nearly 6 years walking the coastline of Great Britain.

