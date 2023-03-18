Main content

The Happy Pod

Our new weekly collection of the happiest stories in the world. This week, how a computer data centre could heat pools around the globe, Paris Opera appoints its first black star ballet dancer, and a robotic elephant helping to improve animal rights in India.

Presented by Andrew Peach. Music produced by Iona Hampson.

