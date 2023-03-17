Main content

Clashes as Macron pushes through controversial pension reforms

French President used special powers to force bill through Parliament

The French President used special powers to force the bill through Parliament without a vote. Also: Some of the biggest banks in the US pump billions of dollars into rescuing the struggling lender, First Republic, and the competition to help decipher scrolls that survived the volcanic eruption in Pompeii almost 2000 years ago.

Download

29 days left to listen

32 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends