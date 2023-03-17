Main content
Clashes as Macron pushes through controversial pension reforms
French President used special powers to force bill through Parliament
The French President used special powers to force the bill through Parliament without a vote. Also: Some of the biggest banks in the US pump billions of dollars into rescuing the struggling lender, First Republic, and the competition to help decipher scrolls that survived the volcanic eruption in Pompeii almost 2000 years ago.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends