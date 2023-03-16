Main content
Britain bans TikTok from government mobile devices
US, Canada and EU have taken similar action amid concerns over data collection.
US, Canada and EU have taken similar action amid concerns over data collection that they fear could be accessed by Beijing. Also: A United Nations commission says Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine but a genocide has not taken place, and the 'Home of Cricket' is forced to overturn a plan to modernise because of a backlash from its members.
