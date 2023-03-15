Main content
The commercial capital, Blantyre, is worst-affected, with many having died in landslides. Also: the Pakistani authorities say they have suspended efforts to arrest the opposition leader, Imran Khan, because they're disrupting a prestigious cricket tournament, and celebrations - and controversy - over the re-introduction of wolves to Europe.
