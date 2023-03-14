Main content

Beijing has described the move as embarking on a 'path of error and danger.' Russia said the submarine pact would bring years of confrontation to Asia. Also: India's supreme court has dismissed an appeal seeking more compensation for victims of the Bhopal gas leak, and riding motorbikes could become harder for tourists in Bali.

