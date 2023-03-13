Main content
BBC ends stand-off with Gary Lineker after impartiality row

Lineker 'delighted' to return as BBC reviews social media rules. The BBC Director General, Tim Davie, insists he has not backed down. Also: President Biden says the US banking system will hold up despite last week's collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, and the sci-fi movie Everything Everywhere All at Once wins seven Oscars, including best actress for Michelle Yeoh.
