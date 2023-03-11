Main content
Italy's coastguard rescues more than 1,000 migrants from the Mediterranean
Hundreds of migrants in overcrowded boats try to reach Europe.
The huge sea rescue operation comes nearly two weeks after a deadly shipwreck involving migrants off the Italian coast. Also: South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa is cleared of wrongdoing by anti-corruption authorities, and renewed calls to tighten Germany’s gun laws after a deadly shooting in Hamburg.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends