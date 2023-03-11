Main content

Italy's coastguard rescues more than 1,000 migrants from the Mediterranean

Hundreds of migrants in overcrowded boats try to reach Europe.

The huge sea rescue operation comes nearly two weeks after a deadly shipwreck involving migrants off the Italian coast. Also: South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa is cleared of wrongdoing by anti-corruption authorities, and renewed calls to tighten Germany’s gun laws after a deadly shooting in Hamburg.

