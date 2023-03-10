Main content
Biden: US Budget 'for those who hold country together'
It includes big spending plans, worth more than six trillion dollars, with the focus on social programmes. Also: Italy's prime minister announces tough new penalties for people smugglers, after a cabinet meeting on the coast where dozens of migrants drowned last month, and the UK reveals its entrant for the Eurovision song contest.
