Main content
Mass protests in Georgia against 'Russian-style laws'
Demonstrators say the legislation is aimed at stifling the opposition
Demonstrators say the legislation is aimed at stifling the opposition. Also: A US congressional probe into the origins of the Covid pandemic opens, with a former top health official saying he believes the virus probably escaped from a Chinese lab, and the scientist who has created eggs from the cells of male mice.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends