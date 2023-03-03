Main content

Prominent US lawyer gets life in prison for double murder

Alex Murdaugh shot his wife and son on the family estate in South Carolina.

Alex Murdaugh shot his wife and son on the family estate in South Carolina. Also: Pressure mounts on the former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over what he said about Covid lockdown parties, and the White House reveals that President Biden has had a cancerous skin lesion successfully removed from his chest.

29 days left to listen

30 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends