Prominent US lawyer gets life in prison for double murder
Alex Murdaugh shot his wife and son on the family estate in South Carolina. Also: Pressure mounts on the former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over what he said about Covid lockdown parties, and the White House reveals that President Biden has had a cancerous skin lesion successfully removed from his chest.
