Greek PM: 'Unprecedented' train collision was 'human error'

Transport minister resigns and three days of mourning declared

The transport minister resigns and three days of mourning are declared after more than 40 people are killed in a rail disaster. Also: Guinea and Ivory Coast are sending planes to evacuate their citizens from Tunisia following inflammatory remarks by the president against sub-Saharan Africans, and the singing legend Joni Mitchell is honoured by the US Library of Congress.

