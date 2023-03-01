Main content
More than 30 dead in Greek train collision
Search and rescue operations are ongoing.
Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with more than 70 people taken to hospital. The Greek prime minister has visited the site of the disaster near the city of Larissa. Also: The FBI chief says Covid-19 most likely originated in a Chinese laboratory, Indigenous protests against wind turbines continue in Norway, and the Bolivian man who spent a month lost in the Amazon.
