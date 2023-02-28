Main content

Nigeria: Anger and frustration over claims of 'sham' election

The electoral commission says complaints should be taken to court once all the results are in. Also: The US Supreme Court is considering a challenge to President Biden's plan to forgive billions of dollars' worth of student debt, and the smart suit that is transforming disabled children's lives.

