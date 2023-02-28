Opposition parties in Nigeria say the the presidential election was a sham and demand for it to be rerun.

Opposition parties in Nigeria say the presidential election was a sham and demand for it to be rerun. Electoral officials have rejected the criticism. Also: Tik Tok, the video app, is at the centre of a diplomatic dispute between Beijing and Washington. We hear an Israeli settler's view about the escalation of violence in the occupied West Bank, and we find out the secret of health and happiness.