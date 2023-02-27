Main content
Bao Fan: Missing Chinese billionaire 'assisting authorities in investigation'
His company, China Renaissance Holdings, reported him missing ten days ago. Also: more than 100 people feared dead in Italy migrant shipwreck; and the multiverse drama, Everything Everywhere All at Once, sweeps up the prizes at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, ahead of the Oscars.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends