Ukraine marks first anniversary of the start of Russia's invasion

President Zelensky pledges to do everything to achieve victory.

President Zelensky pledges to do everything to achieve victory in the year ahead. China urges both sides to hold peace talks as soon as possible. Also, health officials in Cambodia test a dozen people for the H5N1 strain of bird flu and, a university in Ireland is asked to return human remains taken without permission more than a hundred years ago.

