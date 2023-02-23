Main content
Final day of campaigning in Nigeria's tight elections
Nigeria's political parties urged to stand firm on violence. The appeal comes hours after three separate attacks took place in the south-east of the country. Also: The UN's Middle East envoy is in the Gaza Strip as tensions rise between Israel and the Palestinians, and Europe's first sanctuary of darkness.
