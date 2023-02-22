Main content

President Biden to meet Nato leaders from Eastern Europe

The Bucharest Nine are set to discuss security guarantees.

The Bucharest Nine are set to discuss security guarantees and regional defence with Mr Biden who is coming under pressure to offer further support. Also: A British woman who joined ISIS at fifteen loses her citizenship appeal, Haiti reaches the Women's World Cup for the first time, and we hear from a storytelling festival in Morocco.

