'Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia' - Biden

US President says democracies are stronger and autocracies weaker in Poland speech

US President says democracies are stronger and autocracies weaker in defiant speech in Poland. Also: A court in New York finds Mexico's former anti-narcotics chief guilty of pocketing millions in return for allowing safe passage for drugs, and what could be the oldest flushing toilet in the world has been discovered in China.

