Main content
'Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia' - Biden
US President says democracies are stronger and autocracies weaker in Poland speech
US President says democracies are stronger and autocracies weaker in defiant speech in Poland. Also: A court in New York finds Mexico's former anti-narcotics chief guilty of pocketing millions in return for allowing safe passage for drugs, and what could be the oldest flushing toilet in the world has been discovered in China.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends