President Putin delivers anti-Western address to justify his war in Ukraine

Mr Putin accuses the West of trying to dissolve Russian culture and values.

Mr Putin accuses the West of trying to dissolve Russian culture and values in his State of the Nation address. President Biden is expected to challenge Mr Putin's vision of the war in a speech in Poland. Also: Yet more devastation in Turkey from the latest earthquake, and the world's biggest trial of a four-day working week.

