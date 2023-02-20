Main content
US warns China not to supply weapons to Russia
Beijing says it won't be dictated to over its relationship with Moscow. Also: Burkina Faso marks the official end of the French military operation there amid speculation it could turn to Moscow for support for its fight against Islamist insurgents, and why it was a big night for the German language film All Quiet On The Western Front at the BAFTAS.
