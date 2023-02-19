Main content
Western countries call for long-term support of Ukraine
World leaders are discussing their next steps at the Munich security conference
World leaders are discussing their next steps at the Munich security conference. Also: The UN announces the largest-ever allocation from its Central Emergency Fund to help Africa tackle what it calls "forgotten crises," and why the language used in Roald Dahl's classic children's books is being reviewed.
