Western countries call for long-term support of Ukraine

World leaders are discussing their next steps at the Munich security conference

World leaders are discussing their next steps at the Munich security conference. Also: The UN announces the largest-ever allocation from its Central Emergency Fund to help Africa tackle what it calls "forgotten crises," and why the language used in Roald Dahl's classic children's books is being reviewed.

