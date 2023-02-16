Main content

Belarus: Moscow can launch attacks from our soil

President Lukashenko says he’ll allow Russia to use his country for attacks on Ukraine. Also: the UN launches an appeal for Turkey’s earthquake victims, President Biden says objects shot down over North America appear to have nothing to do with China, and a study looks into baby formula milk claims.

