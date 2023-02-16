Main content
Turkey not ready to let Sweden join Nato
Turkey's foreign minister says Sweden hasn't done enough to stop Kurdish terrorism.
Turkey's foreign minister says Sweden hasn't done enough to stop Kurdish terrorism. Applications to join Nato must be approved by all member countries. Also: The leader of Belarus says his forces will only fight alongside Russia in Ukraine if his country is attacked, and why South Korea is removing women-only parking spaces.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends