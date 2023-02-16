Main content

Turkey not ready to let Sweden join Nato

Turkey's foreign minister says Sweden hasn't done enough to stop Kurdish terrorism.

Turkey's foreign minister says Sweden hasn't done enough to stop Kurdish terrorism. Applications to join Nato must be approved by all member countries. Also: The leader of Belarus says his forces will only fight alongside Russia in Ukraine if his country is attacked, and why South Korea is removing women-only parking spaces.

29 days left to listen

33 minutes

