Turkey quake search and rescue efforts winding down

The focus is now increasingly on providing food, shelter and healthcare

The focus is now increasingly on providing food, shelter and healthcare. Also: Tens of thousands of Israelis have protested outside parliament against controversial plans for judicial reforms, and the Czech star Jakub Jankto has become the first international player in men's football to come out as gay.

