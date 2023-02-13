Main content

Mystery surrounds UFOs shot down by US military

The military is unsure what three flying objects seen over North America were doing.

President Joe Biden ordered another object - the fourth in total this month - to be downed on Sunday. Also: Angry scenes inside the Israeli parliament as the government is accused of turning Israel into a dark dictatorship… and did she slay or was she just ok? The internet responds to Rihanna’s Superbowl performance.

