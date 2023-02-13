Main content
World 'letting down' Syrian quake victims
International community accused of having blood on its hands
International community accused of having blood on its hands for abandoning those in north-west Syria. Also: Israel's president has warned that the government's plan to reform the judiciary is pushing the country towards constitutional collapse, and British pop star Harry Styles sweeps the board at the UK music awards - The Brits.
