Turkey-Syria quake worst natural disaster in a century

The comments were made by the UN humanitarian chief

The comments were made by the United Nations humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths. Also: Canada's prime minister, Justin Trudeau, has said a United States military fighter jet, acting on his orders, has shot down a high-altitude airborne object over the northwestern Yukon territory, and we get a rare glimpse inside Iran on the 44th anniversary of the Islamic revolution.

