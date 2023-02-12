Main content
Turkey-Syria quake worst natural disaster in a century
The comments were made by the UN humanitarian chief
The comments were made by the United Nations humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths. Also: Canada's prime minister, Justin Trudeau, has said a United States military fighter jet, acting on his orders, has shot down a high-altitude airborne object over the northwestern Yukon territory, and we get a rare glimpse inside Iran on the 44th anniversary of the Islamic revolution.
