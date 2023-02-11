Main content

US fighter planes shoot down unidentified object over Alaska

The Pentagon said President Biden gave the order to destroy it

The Pentagon said President Biden gave the order to destroy it, without revealing what it was. Also: More than twenty-three thousand people are now known to have died in the Turkish-Syrian earthquake disaster, and Michelle Yeoh tells us about her Oscar nominated performance in the surreal adventure Everything, Everywhere, All At Once.

