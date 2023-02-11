Main content
US fighter planes shoot down unidentified object over Alaska
The Pentagon said President Biden gave the order to destroy it, without revealing what it was. Also: More than twenty-three thousand people are now known to have died in the Turkish-Syrian earthquake disaster, and Michelle Yeoh tells us about her Oscar nominated performance in the surreal adventure Everything, Everywhere, All At Once.
