Icy weather stokes fears as earthquakes toll in Turkey and Syria continue to rise

The United Nations calls for aid workers to get more resources and warns the full extent of the disaster in Turkey and northern Syria is still unfolding. Also: Zelensky takes fighter jet bid for Ukraine to EU leaders, and the songwriting legend Burt Bacharach dies ages 94.

