Main content
Earthquake deaths rise to over 19,000
WHO warns of second disaster as survivors are homeless in freezing temperatures.
WHO warns of second disaster as survivors are homeless in freezing temperatures. Also: Ukraine's President Zelensky makes a fresh appeal to the EU for more weapons and the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un, appears at a huge military parade with his young daughter - could she be the country's next ruler?
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends