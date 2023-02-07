Main content
Scramble to find survivors after Turkey and Syria earthquakes
Turkey declares a state of emergency as efforts to rescue people continue
Turkey declares a state of emergency as efforts to rescue people continue in the wake of Monday's devastating earthquakes. The UN warns that the flow of aid into north-west Syria has been disrupted because of damage to roads. Also: Russia's foreign minister is in Mali, and the biggest collection of Vermeer paintings is going on show.
