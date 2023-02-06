Main content

Some anti-government protesters pardoned in Iran

It follows a proposal by the head of the judiciary

The Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei issued them in response to a proposal by the head of the judiciary. Also: Pakistan's former president and military ruler, General Pervez Musharraf, has died in exile at the age of seventy-nine, and a prominent British family has paid reparations and apologised to Grenada for their historic links with the slave trade.

29 days left to listen

30 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends