Main content
Some anti-government protesters pardoned in Iran
It follows a proposal by the head of the judiciary
The Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei issued them in response to a proposal by the head of the judiciary. Also: Pakistan's former president and military ruler, General Pervez Musharraf, has died in exile at the age of seventy-nine, and a prominent British family has paid reparations and apologised to Grenada for their historic links with the slave trade.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends