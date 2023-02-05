Main content

US shoots down Chinese balloon over Atlantic

Beijing denies Washington's claims it was being used to spy on the US. Also: Thousands of Israelis protest in Tel Aviv against the plans by the Netanyahu government to give itself more powers over appointing judges, and the English National Opera prepares to stage a newly translated version of Wagner's The Rhinegold.

