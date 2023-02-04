Main content

Chinese balloon flight violated US sovereignty and international law -- Blinken

US Secretary of State accuses Beijing of acting irresponsibly and postpones an upcoming trip to China. Also: The US will provide Ukraine with longer range guided rockets to help Kyiv take back Russian-occupied territory, and remembering the Spanish designer Paco Rabanne who has died aged 88.

29 days left to listen

32 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends