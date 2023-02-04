Main content
Chinese balloon flight violated US sovereignty and international law -- Blinken
US Secretary of State accuses Beijing of acting irresponsibly and postpones an upcoming trip to China. Also: The US will provide Ukraine with longer range guided rockets to help Kyiv take back Russian-occupied territory, and remembering the Spanish designer Paco Rabanne who has died aged 88.
