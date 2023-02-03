Main content
Israeli Attorney General scathing of planned legal reforms
Overhaul would gravely damage the system of checks and balances.
Gali Baharav-Miara said the proposals would gravely damage the country's system of checks and balances and give the government unlimited power. Also: The Republican held House Of Representatives votes to oust the high profile Democratic representative Ilhan Omar from the foreign affairs committee, and the discovery of Yiddish songs not heard since World War II.
