Main content

US secures deal to boost military presence in Philippines

The agreement gives the Americans access to four new bases not far from Taiwan, where there are growing fears of a Chinese invasion.

The agreement gives the Americans access to four new bases not far from Taiwan, where there are growing fears of a Chinese invasion. Also, a senior former Russian army officer says he witnessed soldiers torturing Ukrainian prisoners, and scientists in the UK say they've found evidence of the bird flu virus infecting some mammals.

29 days left to listen

31 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends