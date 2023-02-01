Main content

Ukraine: Police raid oligarch's home

A series of anti-corruption raids have been carried out in Ukraine targeting prominent figures including a billionaire backer of President Vlodymyr Zelensky.

Opposition activists in Myanmar take part in a 'silent strike ' to mark two years since the military junta overthrew the democratically-elected government, a once in a fifty thousand year chance to see 'the green comet', and we look at the alarming world of deep fakes.

