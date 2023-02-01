Main content
Top US diplomat says Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank hinders peace prospects
The US Secretary of state Antony Blinken met the Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah. Also: the Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin is charged with involuntary manslaughter over shooting on Rust film set, and the dangers of taking your pet parrot to the local park.
