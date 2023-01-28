Main content

Seven killed in Jerusalem synagogue attack

Israeli police killed the suspect as he tried to escape

Israeli police killed the suspect as he tried to escape. It comes amid escalating violence in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories. Also: The video is released of police officers in the US city of Memphis savagely beating a black motorist, Tyre Nichols - who later died, and as the world marked Holocaust Memorial Day we hear about the growing numbers of people who think the holocaust was a myth.

