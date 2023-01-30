Has Brexit been a success or a disaster, and what is Britain's standing in the world today? We ask our correspondents and answer listener questions.

The UK formally left the European Union on the 31st of January 2020. We look at what Brexit means for Britain's place in the world today. Has it unleashed the UK's global potential? Or has it been the disaster that many opponents predicted? BBC World Service Presenter Oliver Conway, Political Correspondent Rob Watson, Global Trade Correspondent Dharshini David, and Europe Editor Katya Adler answer questions from Global News Podcast listeners.