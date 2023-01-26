Main content

Deadly West Bank clashes in Jenin

At least nine Palestinians were killed during an Israeli military raid.

At least nine Palestinians were killed during an Israeli military raid, one of them an elderly woman. Israel said its troops went in to arrest Islamic Jihad militants. The Palestinian authorities accused them of a massacre. Also: A sharp rise in Myanmar's opium harvest, and why elephants aren’t just big and beautiful -- but vital for biodiversity too.

