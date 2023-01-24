Main content
US court convicts far-right militia members of seditious conspiracy
The four men were charged in connection with the attack on the Capitol two years ago.
The four men - who belong to the Oath Keepers group - were charged in connection with the attack on the Capitol two years ago. Also: Ukraine's foreign minister appeals to countries with Leopard tanks to make a formal request to Germany to allow them to hand the tanks over, and a four-year-old English boy with an unusual IQ.
