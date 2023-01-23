Main content

Poland to ask Berlin's permission to send tanks to Ukraine

Germany's permission is required, because it built and sold the vehicles originally.

Germany's permission is required, because it built and sold the vehicles originally. But the Polish government has suggested it might ignore this and send the tanks anyway. Also, we head to one of the eastern Ukrainian towns retaken from Russian forces, and Japan's prime minister warns the declining birth rate is putting the future of the country at risk.

29 days left to listen

31 minutes

